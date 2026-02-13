Bungie is holding an ‘open preview weekend’ for Marathon later this month

Bungie has announced plans for an ‘open preview weekend’ for extraction shooter Marathon, during which players will be able to try the game for free and earn rewards.

The Sever Slam weekend will run from February 26 to March 2 on PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC, and feature “an introduction to Marathon’s gameplay”, with some content locked for the full release on March 5.

The Server Slam will include two zones (Perimeter and Dire Marsh), opening contracts for five of Marathon’s factions, all six Runner Shells, solo queue, proximity chat, and more, according to Bungie.

Those who join the Server Slam will be able to unlock rewards for the full game, including a special emblem and player banner, and a tiered gear package which includes weapons, body implants, and more.

On Thursday, Bungie also showed some of the PlayStation-themed rewards for PlayStation Plus subscribers, who will receive three weapon charms based on Helldivers 2, Death Stranding 2, and Ghost of Yōtei.

Marathon will be released on March 5 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC at the target price of $39.99/€39.99/£34.99, and will feature no pay-to-win mechanics according to Bungie.

“With huge thanks to our incredible community, we’ve been able to playtest and gather feedback to ensure that we’re building Marathon with our players in mind,” community lead Andy Salisbury wrote.

“Whether you were with us back in April for our first Alpha or you’re just joining us now, there’s a rich world full of lore and loot for you to discover when your cybernetic biosynthetic shell takes its first steps into our new world.”