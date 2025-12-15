Bungie finally confirms a Marathon release date and $40 price point

Months after its last-minute delay, Bungie and PlayStation’s extraction shooter, Marathon, officially has a release date and release model.

The pair announced on Monday that Marathon will release in March 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC at the target price of $39.99/€39.99/£34.99, with additional regional pricing to be announced.

According to Bungie, Marathon will feature no pay-to-win mechanics, and players will have access to all gameplay updates (maps, Runner shells, events, etc.), with an additional reward pass that won’t expire.

Marathon was originally planned for release on September 23, but Bungie announced in June that it had officially delayed the game, citing a need for more time to refine and test.

The delay followed mixed feedback from players to alpha tests, and a significant controversy around stolen artwork that was found in those test builds.

“With huge thanks to our incredible community, we’ve been able to playtest and gather feedback to ensure that we’re building Marathon with our players in mind,” wrote community lead Andy Salisbury on Monday.

Those improvements include proximity chat, a new solo experience and queue, and updates to the game’s visual fidelity, which are detailed in a new video, embedded above.

“Whether you were with us back in April for our first Alpha or you’re just joining us now, there’s a rich world full of lore and loot for you to discover when your cybernetic biosynthetic shell takes its first steps into our new world.”