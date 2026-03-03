Bungie details Marathon’s post-launch seasons, which will be free and ‘evolve gameplay’

Bungie has detailed Marathon’s post-launch content, which it says will last around three months per season, be free to everyone, and change the way players experience the game.

Marathon is due to release as a premium title on PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC this Thursday, March 5, and for the time being at least, its new content will be made available for no additional cost.

In an update detailing its post-launch plans, Bungie said Marathon’s seasonal updates will introduce new gameplay, gear, Runner shells, zones, events, and “change the way you master survival, grow your power floor, and progress throughout a season”.

At launch, players will eventually unlock the game’s fourth zone, Cryo Archive, an end-game area with puzzles to solve and vaults to unlock, Bungie said. Then, in the second half of March, a Ranked mode will unlock, allowing players to obtain valuable loot rewards.

Bungie has also offered some details on what to expect in Marathon Season 2, which will be called Nightfall. “Your activities on the lost colony have not gone unnoticed, and the UESC are stepping up their security measures and responding in force to your criminal activities,” it said.

“Each season of Marathon will have a different theme and a unique combination of new features, content, and stories that continue to evolve the world and gameplay. We’ll also be tuning all of our loot and progression systems, creating space for new metas and ways to play to emerge.”

Each season will introduce new ways to play existing zones, the developer claimed. For example, Season 2 will bring a nighttime version of Dire Marsh, in addition to its next Runner shell, new weapons, mods, cores, contracts, and more.

“We’re also working on brand new systems that will change the way you play, plan, and progress throughout a season,” the studio said. “For example, NIGHTFALL will introduce the Cradle, a new system designed to give you more autonomy over your Runner shell’s statistical strengths and weaknesses.”

A change of seasonal content will also bring a clean slate, Bungie said, with everyone’s gear, contract progression, faction progression, and player level reset.

“Seasonal resets mean that the game stays dangerous, loot feels meaningful, and there’s always a good opportunity to get back into the game or bring a friend in without feeling behind the curve,” it said.

“It’s a way to say goodbye to the old, welcome the new, and kickoff a journey from zero-to-hero with new ways to play, content to master, and things to discover.”

Marathon will be released on March 5 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC at the target price of $39.99/€39.99/£34.99, and will feature no pay-to-win mechanics according to Bungie.