Bungie confirms it’s ending Destiny 2 updates to focus on new games

Bungie has announced it’s ending updates for Destiny 2 to focus on developing new games.

In an update posted on its website, the studio confirmed that it will release “the final live-service content update” for Destiny 2 on June 9.

The final update will add a “collection of love letters to players” based on the most common player requests, Bungie said, including the return of the director and other modes, and “small character beats to leave the story and characters in interesting places”.

The news follows declining player numbers for the live service shooter, and a disappointing recent expansion.

Sony Interactive Entertainment recently reported a $765 million impairment loss related to Bungie assets, following the release of its extraction shooter Marathon. Sony has not said how the game has performed since its release earlier this year.

“For almost twelve years, we have had the joy and honor to explore the Destiny universe with you all,” Bungie said on Thursday. “Through all the ups and downs, surprises and triumphs, building Destiny alongside our players has been a monumental privilege. While our love for Destiny 2 has not changed, it has become clear that after The Final Shape, we have reached the time for our shared worlds, and Destiny, to live beyond Destiny 2.”

It continued: “As our focus turns towards a new beginning for Bungie, we will begin work incubating our next games. To that end, on June 9, 2026, we will release the final live-service content update for Destiny 2 to begin that new journey as a studio.

“Though active development may be concluding, we will ensure that Destiny 2 remains playable, just as the original Destiny is today. Many changes in this final update will aim to ensure that Destiny 2 is a welcoming place for players to return to.

“We’re proud of Destiny 2, the places it took us, and the legacy it has created. Because of you all, our universe is vast, built on years of shared stories, adventures, and victories. From the Cosmodrome to the Pale Heart to the Lawless Frontier, we have forged life-long memories and friendships with you all.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who made that journey with us. From the deepest part of our hearts, thank you, and we’ll see you in the stars.”