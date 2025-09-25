Bruce Lee appears as your partner in Hitman’s latest Elusive Target mission, available today

Legendary martial artist Bruce Lee is the latest celebrity to appear in Hitman: World of Assassination.

The late film star appears in The Dragon, a two-level Arcade contract in which players have to take down an Elusive Target called The Infiltrator.

However, whereas previous celebrity-based Elusive Target missions – featuring the likes of Mads Mikkelsen, Sean Bean, Jean-Claude van Damme and Gary Busey – have had players trying to kill the celebrities in question, this isn’t the case for the Bruce Lee mission.

Instead, Lee will join the player as their partner, and help them take down the Elusive Target.

“Bruce Lee stars as Agent Lee, an operative aiming to infiltrate the Concord Union, a powerful criminal syndicate based in Hong Kong,” the mission’s description reads.

“The organisation hosts a secretive martial arts tournament, which takes place this time at the Himmapan Hotel in Bangkok. For this occasion, Agent Lee, a legendary martial artist, is back in action and invited to compete. His mission: win the tournament and uncover the identity of the Concord Union’s supreme leader.”

The mission is available to play for free from today until November 20, but players can also buy the Bruce Lee Pack, a DLC pack which gives permanent access to the mission.

The Bruce Lee Pack also includes the Yellow Tracksuit, Kali Sticks, Jade Dagger, Golden Dragon Scissors and a set of four cosmetics for the Freelancer Safehouse.

“Bringing Bruce Lee into Hitman World of Assassination is both an honor and a thrill for the team at IO Interactive,” a statement from the studio reads. “The upcoming mission serves as a respectful tribute to the legendary martial artist on the occasion of his 85th anniversary, while also presenting players with a distinctive challenge inspired by his extraordinary presence and lasting influence.

“As the Hitman franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary, this special experience has been designed to feel authentic within the world of Hitman.”