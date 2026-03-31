Boxroom is a home designer game that turns your actual Steam library into physical game boxes

A new game which turns players’ actual Steam library into physical game boxes is coming to PC.

Boxroom is a home decorator sim where players can design the look of their own bedroom or games room.

Players use a catalogue to choose their walls, flooring and furniture, then lay them out however they see fit.

They can also buy bookshelves and other shelving cabinets, which can then be used to store their game collection.

The twist is that this game collection doesn’t consist of fictional titles, but actually integrates the player’s own Steam library into the game.

Boxroom takes the metadata found in each game’s Steam page and uses this to generate physical game boxes based on each title, with the game’s main image serving as its cover art and its screenshots found inside each box as postcards.

Certain games will also unlock secret figures, collector’s editions and upgrades, with developer Nested Loop Studios asking “how many are hiding in your collection”?

Once a player has finished browsing their physical library, they will be able to boot a game directly from Boxroom. They can also share their rooms with friends, to show off their collection.

“Do you miss running your finger along the spines of all your game boxes, deciding what you might be in the mood to play?” the game’s description reads. “Do you long for instruction manuals, inlays, and that intoxicating plasticky smell when you crack open a new box and bury your nose inside.

“Boxroom is a shrine to all of that – a little space to call your own, and a way to explore and interact with your game library in a more meaningful way. It’s a throwback to the bedrooms and game-spaces of yesteryear – a place for shelves, cabinets and curated displays, for posters, figurines and collectors items.

“It’s also a game, if you want to call it that – a design/decorator-sim giving you the space to put a stamp on your Steam library and game collection. After setting up your room and preferred shelving arrangement, the game will boot your actual Steam library onto the shelves, giving you space to arrange, curate and explore your collection as you see fit.”

A demo for Boxroom is available on Steam now, with the game arriving in Early Access in Q2 2026.