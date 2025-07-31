Both Yakuza Kiwami games are coming to Switch 2 in November

Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 are both coming to Switch 2 in November.

As revealed during the latest Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, Yakuza Kiwami and its sequel will be released on Nintendo‘s latest console on November 13.

The first Yakuza Kiwami was already released on Switch last year for $19.99 / £17.99. According to publisher Sega, anyone who purchased the Switch version will be able to buy the Switch 2 upgrade pack at a discounted price, though it’s not yet known what this will be.

“Experience Japan’s criminal underground with the classic action-adventure beat ‘em up Yakuza Kiwami 2 on Nintendo Switch 2,” Nintendo’s description reads.

“Set in the fictional district of Kamurocho, the gripping drama will require you to master unique fighting styles as you journey through a story filled with love, betrayal and explosive combat.

“Also available on Nintendo Switch 2 will be Yakuza Kiwami, originally released on Nintendo Switch and now featuring enhanced graphics, improved frame rates, and more.”

The original Yakuza was released on the PS2 in 2005. Yakuza Kiwami was released in2016, and was a remake designed to add new elements to the story while bringing the gameplay up to modern standards.

Sega then decided to do the same with Yakuza 2, which was originally released on PS2 in 2006 and was then remade as Yakuza Kiwami 2 in 2017.

Sega already released Yakuza 0 on Switch 2. Although this was technically the sixth game in the series, chronologically it’s the first. This means, by the end of the year, Switch 2 owners will be able to play the first three chapters as they appeared chronologically.

Yakuza 3, 4, 5 and 6 were all released on PS4 and Xbox one a few years ago, as were the eighth and ninth entries Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. As such, there’s every chance Switch 2 owners could eventually get to own the full Yakuza series over time.