Both Citizen Sleeper games are coming to Switch 2 later this month

Citizen Sleeper and its sequel are coming to Nintendo Switch 2 later this month.

The news was announced by Jump Over the Age – the one-person studio created by Gareth Damian Martin – during the first Story Rich Showcase.

“I’m dropping in for just a little announcement,” Martin said. “I’m happy to reveal that Citizen Sleeper 1 and 2 will be releasing on Nintendo Switch 2 on June 25″.

The original Citizen Sleeper was released on Switch in 2022, while its sequel came to Nintendo‘s system last year.

“If you already own either game, you’ll be able to upgrade to the Switch 2 edition for free on that day too,” Martin confirmed.

The first Citizen Sleeper was critically acclaimed, with a Metacritic score of 82. The game puts players in the role of a ‘sleeper’, a digitised human consciousness in an artificial body.

The game is inspired by tabletop RPGs, and has players building friendships and making or breaking alliances to survive.

It was nominated for the Games for Impact award at The Game Awards 2022, as well as RPG of the Year at the 2023 DICE Awards and Game of the Year and Best Narrative at the Game Developers Choice Awards (where it won the Social Impact Award).

The sequel, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, received even more widespread praise with a Metacritic score of 85. The game was nominated for Game of the Year at the 2025 Indie Game Awards, and won Best Narrative.