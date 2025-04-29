Borderlands 4’s release date is getting moved forward

Borderlands 4 will now release earlier than expected.

The news was announced in a video posted on X by Gearbox Entertainment CEO Randy Pitchford, shortly before Pitchford removed the video, saying it had gone up too early.

In the video, Pitchford explains that the game will now be released on September 12, instead of the September 23 date previously announced.

He then deleted the video, writing another post saying: “Oops, time zones, reposting momentarily”. This suggests a reposting of the video is imminent.

“I told you I would have some news for you today about Borderlands 4, and I do,” Pitchford said in the video. “It’s not the news you’re expecting, it is about the launch date.

“And I know what you’re thinking. You’re thinking at no point has there ever been a game that’s announced a launch date and then later had to announce that the launch date is changing. But I wanted to be the one to tell you that the launch date is changing.

“I know we promised that Borderlands 4 would come at the end of September, and the team have been working very heard. And everything’s going great. In fact, everything’s going kinda the best case scenario, the game is awesome, the team is cooking, and so the launch date for Borderlands 4 is changing. We’re moving it forward. The launch date is now September 12.”

Pitchford also stated that a previously announced PlayStation State of Play presentation focused solely on Borderlands 4, which had previously been confirmed for Spring, is coming “imminently”, adding: “It’s gonna be awesome, we’re showing you more about the game than you’ve ever seen before.”

Earlier this month it was confirmed that Borderlands 4 will be releasing on Nintendo Switch 2 later this year, on top of the previously announced PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC versions.

In December, the game’s narrative director Sam Winkler said the game will cut back on toilet humour and won’t rely on meme culture for its jokes.

In response to a follower on X, Winkler noted that while he was “not at liberty to talk much about the content of Borderlands 4,” he “remains firm in [his] criticism of Borderlands 3‘s overabundance of toilet humor”.

“I’m not gonna say there’s no toilets but if the word skibidi ships in the game under my watch I’m gonna cry real tears,” he added. “Paul Tassi joked that we were gonna have a gun called Hawk 2A and a fellow dev asked me if it was real and I wanted to put my hand down the sink grinder.”