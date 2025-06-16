The standard edition of Gearbox’s Borderlands 4 won’t cost $80 after all, despite comments from its CEO that “real fans” would “find a way” to purchase the game at the high price point.

Gearbox announced on Monday that Borderlands 4 will cost $70 for its standard edition. It also confirmed a $130 ‘ Super Deluxe Edition’, which includes bonus items and DLC, and a $150 Collector’s Edition, which doesn’t include the game itself.

It also announced plans for post-launch content for the game, including free and paid DLC. Two new playable characters, new regions, and new story missions have all been promised, with full details to be revealed “at a later date.”

Last month, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford attracted criticism for his comments made on X, in response to a fan who asked him not to price the shooter sequel at $80 – the new high-end price point adopted by Nintendo and Microsoft.

Pitchford wrote: “If you’re a real fan, you’ll find a way to make it happen. My local game store had Starflight for Sega Genesis for $80 in 1991 when I was just out of high school working minimum wage at an ice cream parlor in Pismo Beach and I found a way to make it happen.”

The CEO later attempted to explain the comments, stating that while it’s important to make sure games are priced properly, the increased costs of game development and manufacturing are creating an issue where price increases have to be considered.

“The truth is, I don’t know what the price is going to be,” he wrote on X. “I do know that we will be opening pre-orders soon, and that will be when the price is set.”

Pitchford went on to say that Gearbox‘s aim is to make sure the game feels like value for money, regardless of the price, meaning that if it does end up costing $80, it’s important for the player to feel like it was money well spent.

Last month, Gearbox announced it had shifted Borderlands 4’s release date forward, from its original September 23 date to September 12.

It later confirmed that Borderlands 4 will be releasing on Nintendo Switch 2 later this year, on top of the previously announced PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC versions.