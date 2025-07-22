Borderlands 4 is coming to Switch 2 sooner than expected

Gearbox has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4 will arrive sooner than previously expected.

In a video posted on social media, CEO Randy Pitchford confirmed the Switch 2 version will arrive on October 3 – just three weeks after PS5, Xbox, and PC.

Previously, Gearbox had said the Switch 2 version would simply arrive “before the end of the year”.

“It’s not next year, it’s not even the Holiday, it’s so much before Christmas, it’s so much before Thanksgiving,” said Pitchford in Tuesday’s release date reveal.

Last month, Gearbox announced it had shifted Borderlands 4’s release date on other platforms forward, from its original September 23 date to September 12.

An important message regarding the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4: pic.twitter.com/Wc5MwAU2bm — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) July 22, 2025

The studio also announced that Borderlands 4 will cost $70 for its standard edition and revealed a $130 ‘ Super Deluxe Edition’, which includes bonus items and DLC, and a $150 Collector’s Edition, which doesn’t include the game itself.

VGC recently went hands-on with Borderlands 4 and spoke to the game’s development team.

“What has remained consistent from 2009 is that Gearbox’s gunplay is excellent,” we wrote. “After Borderlands 3, virtually everything else is up for discussion, especially for fans who’ve left the series.

“Still, from what we’ve seen so far, Borderlands 4 seems to know exactly what turned people away and is an excellent argument for getting them back.”