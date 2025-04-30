Borderlands 4 gets a 20-minute gameplay deep dive video

Gearbox has shown a 20-minute presentation focused on Borderlands 4.

The video, which was featured as part of PlayStation‘s State of Play series of presentations, lasted 20 minutes and showed the game running on PlayStation 5 Pro.

The presentation showed two of the game’s four new Vault Hunters, introduced some of its new weapons and showed the game’s new planet, Kairos.

The Vault Hunters shown were Vex, a Siren who can either power herself up or “manifest deadly shades to fight alongside her”, and Rafa, an Exo-Soldier who wears an exo-suit which can create an arsenal of weapons.

Other new features shown in the game include the ability to glide and wall climb, and ride a new vehicle called a Digirunner.

On Tuesday, Gearbox announced it had shifted Borderlands 4’s release date forward, from its original September 23 date to September 12.

This sparked speculation that it could have been influenced by Rockstar’s release plans for Grand Theft Auto 6, which is also owned by Take-Two, but this was subsequently denied by Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford.

“Borderlands 4 shipping early is 100% the result of confidence in the game and development trajectory backed by actual tasks and bug find/fix rates,” Pitchford wrote on X.

“Our decision is literally 0% about any other product’s actual or theoretical launch date.”

Earlier this month it was confirmed that Borderlands 4 will be releasing on Nintendo Switch 2 later this year, on top of the previously announced PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC versions.

In December, the game’s narrative director Sam Winkler said the game will cut back on toilet humour and won’t rely on meme culture for its jokes.

In response to a follower on X, Winkler noted that while he was “not at liberty to talk much about the content of Borderlands 4,” he “remains firm in [his] criticism of Borderlands 3‘s overabundance of toilet humor”.