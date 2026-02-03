Borderlands 4 for Nintendo Switch 2 likely axed, as Take-Two says it’s ‘paused’ development

Take-Two says it has ‘paused’ the development of Borderlands 4 for Nintendo Switch 2.

Last September, the Switch 2 version of the Gearbox shooter was unexpectedly delayed, just one week ahead of its planned October 3 release date, with its developer citing additional development time.

Now, in publisher Take-Two’s latest earnings results, Borderlands 4 for Nintendo Switch 2 has been removed entirely from its release schedule, and the company has suggested it’s been axed entirely.

“We made the difficult decision to pause development on that SKU,” a Take-Two spokesperson told Variety. “Our focus continues to be delivering quality post-launch content for players on the ongoing improvements to optimize the game.

“We’re continuing to collaborate closely with our friends at Nintendo. We have ‘PGA Tour 2K25’ coming out and ‘WWE 2K26’ [for Switch 2], and we’re incredibly excited about bringing more of our titles to that platform in the future.”

When Borderlands 4 was delayed last year, all digital pre-orders for the game were cancelled, in accordance with Nintendo’s eShop policy.

Borderlands 4 released for PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC last September, and reportedly amassed more than 2.5 million players. Soon after release, Take-Two called its sales “softer” than expected, partly due to performance issues on PC.

VGC wrote in our Borderlands 4 review: “Borderlands 4 is a great RPG shooter with rewarding, engrossing gameplay. Some of the set dressing, like the bland new characters and pointless grappling hook, take the shine off, but the sheer amount of fun we’ve had with the game can’t be overlooked.”