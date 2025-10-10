Borderlands 4 creative director warns players that using a mod to skip dialogue could break missions

The creative director of Borderlands 4 has warned players about using a mod that skips the game’s dialogue.

A mod called Dialog Skipper, which is available on Nexus Mods, adds a hotkey that players can press to skip the current dialogue playing, as well as an Auto Skip feature which skips all dialogue.

It also adds an option to speed up the game, for moments where lengthy NPC animations hold up the mission (but this feature is turned off for co-op play).

Rather than a commentary on the quality of the game’s writing or performances, the mod’s creator says it’s instead designed for “replayability”, so that players who have already beaten the game can quickly replay it without having to sit through non-skippable chats again.

The mod has started gaining traction among the speedrunning community, with some asking Borderlands 4 developer Gearbox to consider adding the ability to skip dialogue as a native feature in the game.

However, creative director Graeme Timmins replied to one player on X (as spotted by GamesRadar), telling them that not only is adding such a feature more complicated than it seems, but that he would also warn against using the mod in case it affects the player’s progress.

I’d be cautious using this mod; skipping dialog could lead to broken mission states that might not be recoverable. This request is way more involved and riskier that it appears on the surface with how dialog is integrated within our mission system. Don’t ask me how I know. — Graeme Timmins (@ProdigyXL) October 9, 2025

“This request is way more involved and riskier that it appears on the surface with how dialog is integrated within our mission system. Don’t ask me how I know.”

VGC’s Borderlands 4 review praised the game’s dialogue, saying the game “delivers a great shooter that mostly ditches the cringe”.

“Much of the talk before Borderlands 4 was released centred around the sense of humour,” we wrote. “While humour is obviously subjective, and there’s clearly an audience for the type of skin-crawling cringe that was rife in the third game, Borderlands 4 is much more subdued.

“There’s still reference humour and some lines that will make players roll their eyes, but the cheap Rick and Morty tribute has thankfully ended. Even the love-or-hate-him mascot Claptrap has a hugely reduced role, and Tiny Tina, the poster child for the humour bypass of the third game, is absent.”