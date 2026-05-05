‘Bond has a special place on Nintendo’: IO CEO says he’ll ‘do everything’ to make 007 First Light run well on Switch 2

The CEO of Hitman studio IO Interactive has assured players that the Switch 2 version of 007 First Light will be released eventually, and that he’ll do everything in his power to ensure it runs well.

007 First Light is set for release on May 27 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, but the Switch 2 version – which was originally set to release alongside the others – has now been delayed to later in the summer.

In an interview with The Game Business, Hakan Abrak was asked how things were going with the Switch 2 version, and whether it was “doing a Borderlands 4“.

“What did Borderlands do?” Abrak asked. He was then informed that the Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4 was indefinitely delayed back in September 2005, just days before its release, and there’s been no sign of it in the eight months since.

“No, no, no,” Abrak replied. “It’s running. It’s running on Switch [2]. We must just admit that we want to make sure that it’s as good as… I don’t want to hear ‘oh, it wasn’t a good version, blah blah blah’, so we just, to be completely honest, we need a bit more time to get it where we want it to be.

“And, you know, we said summer, it’s probably going to be late summer, right? But we’re going to get it out.”

Abrak was then asked how the Switch 2 version of Hitman: World of Assassination has gone down since it was released as a launch game for Nintendo‘s system.

“I think the first experience we had on Switch was actually the cloud solution we did way back, which was, I think, a bit of an experiment,” he replied, referring to the 2021 cloud streaming version of the game on Switch.

“If I’m going to be completely honest with you, I think a lot of Switch games did not adopt that service on that platform back then. But getting Hitman out on Switch 2, natively running, has been a much better experience, both for the games and also our standard for what we want to have running on it.”

Referring to Nintendo 64 classic GoldenEye, he added: “Bond has a special place on that platform, on Nintendo. And I promise I will do everything – and I can do quite a lot in IO’s context, being the CEO as well! – I’ll do everything to get that out in great shape.”

VGC recently went hands-on with 007 First Light and first impressions were positive, calling it “a game of the year contender, and maybe the best Bond game yet”.