Bluepoint reportedly had a Bloodborne remake pitch rejected by FromSoftware.

PlayStation’s Bluepoint studio reportedly pitched a remake of FromSoftware’s Bloodborne, before the platform holder made the decision to shut the developer down last month.

That’s according to a new report from Bloomberg, which claims that Bluepoint pitched a Bloodborne remake early last year, but that the original developer, FromSoftware, blocked the proposal.

Although PlayStation owns the Bloodborne IP, former exec Shuhei Yoshida has previously shared a theory about why a remaster or modern platformer ports haven’t materialized.

Speaking in an interview with Kinda Funny Games last year, Yoshida said he thought FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki was interested in remaking the game himself in the future and “doesn’t want anyone else to touch it.” Sony would likely respect Miyazaki’s wishes, Yoshida said.

“Bloodborne has always been the most asked-for thing, and people wonder why we haven’t really done anything, not even an update, or remake, or remaster which should be easy – we’re known for doing so many remasters. Some people get frustrated,” he told Kinda Funny.

“I only have my personal theory for that situation. I left first-party [development], so I don’t know what’s going on. But my theory is, because I remember [Hidetaka] Miyazaki really loved Bloodborne and what he created.

“I think he is interested [in bringing back Bloodborne], but he is so successful, and so busy. So he can’t do it himself, but he doesn’t want anyone else to touch it. So that’s my theory, and the PlayStation team respects his wish. That’s my guess and theory… I’m not revealing any secret information.”

Sony confirmed last month that it’s closing Demon’s Souls remake studio Bluepoint Games, five years after it bought the developer. Bluepoint specialised in remakes and remasters of older games and had a long history of working with Sony.