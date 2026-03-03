Blue Prince comes to Switch 2 today as Nintendo Indie World presentation highlights 18 games

Nintendo’s latest Indie World presentation has ended, and the big news is that Blue Prince is coming to Switch 2 today.

The critically acclaimed puzzle adventure games was released on PS5, Xbox and PC in April 2025, and was praised for its ever-shifting 45-room mansion.

The game currently sits on a Metacritic score of 85-92 (depending on platform) and won Game of the Year at the Indie Game Awards, and the awards for best indie game and best game design at the DICE Awards.

In total the Indie World presentation covered 18 new and upcoming games, some of which – twin-stick shooter Minishoot Adventures and roguelike beat ’em up Rotwood – are also available today.

The full list of games shown, in order, were as follows (along with their confirmed release dates):

Denshattack – 17 June, demo today

17 June, demo today My Little Puppy – 29 May

29 May Heave Ho 2 – Summer 2026

Summer 2026 Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault – 2026

2026 Woodo – Summer 2026

Summer 2026 Minishoot Adventures – Today

Today The Midnight Walk – 26 March

26 March Rotwood – Today

Today Mixtape – 7 May

7 May Blighted – Fall 2026

Fall 2026 Deadzone: Rogue – 17 March

17 March Grave Seasons – Summer

Summer Unrailed 2: Back on Track – August, demo today

August, demo today Toem 2 – Summer

Summer InKonbini – April 30

April 30 Outbound – April 23, demo today

April 23, demo today Ratatan – July 16

July 16 Blue Prince – Today

You can watch the replay of the Indie World presentation in the video embedded at the top of this story, or on Nintendo‘s official YouTube channel.