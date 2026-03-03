Blue Prince comes to Switch 2 today as Nintendo Indie World presentation highlights 18 games
Nintendo’s latest presentation showed off a selection of upcoming indie titles
Nintendo’s latest Indie World presentation has ended, and the big news is that Blue Prince is coming to Switch 2 today.
The critically acclaimed puzzle adventure games was released on PS5, Xbox and PC in April 2025, and was praised for its ever-shifting 45-room mansion.
The game currently sits on a Metacritic score of 85-92 (depending on platform) and won Game of the Year at the Indie Game Awards, and the awards for best indie game and best game design at the DICE Awards.
In total the Indie World presentation covered 18 new and upcoming games, some of which – twin-stick shooter Minishoot Adventures and roguelike beat ’em up Rotwood – are also available today.
The full list of games shown, in order, were as follows (along with their confirmed release dates):
- Denshattack – 17 June, demo today
- My Little Puppy – 29 May
- Heave Ho 2 – Summer 2026
- Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault – 2026
- Woodo – Summer 2026
- Minishoot Adventures – Today
- The Midnight Walk – 26 March
- Rotwood – Today
- Mixtape – 7 May
- Blighted – Fall 2026
- Deadzone: Rogue – 17 March
- Grave Seasons – Summer
- Unrailed 2: Back on Track – August, demo today
- Toem 2 – Summer
- InKonbini – April 30
- Outbound – April 23, demo today
- Ratatan – July 16
- Blue Prince – Today
You can watch the replay of the Indie World presentation in the video embedded at the top of this story, or on Nintendo‘s official YouTube channel.