Bloodborne is officially returning as an R-rated animated movie

Sony has announced plans to produce an R-rated animated movie based on FromSoftware’s cult-classic PS4 game, Bloodborne.

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions are developing the feature film, which will be produced by content creator Seán “Jacksepticeye” McLoughlin, along with Lyrical Animation.

No plot details or director were announced for Bloodborne, though Sony said the project marked a continuation of its push to use game IP in the film space, following projects such as Twisted Metal, Uncharted, and The Last of Us.

Released in 2015, Bloodborne is a critically acclaimed action RPG set in a gothic world, directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki and published by Sony. Sony owns the Bloodborne IP, and fans have long called for it to revisit the game in the form of a remaster.

Veteran PlayStation exec Shuhei Yoshida recently explained why he believes Bloodborne hasn’t been properly brought to PS5 yet.

“Bloodborne has always been the most asked-for thing, and people wonder why we haven’t really done anything, not even an update, or remake, or remaster, which should be easy – we’re known for doing so many remasters. Some people get frustrated,” he told Kinda Funny.

“I only have my personal theory for that situation. I left first-party [development], so I don’t know what’s going on. But my theory is, because I remember [Hidetaka] Miyazaki really loved Bloodborne and what he created.

“I think he is interested [in bringing back Bloodborne], but he is so successful, and so busy. So he can’t do it himself, but he doesn’t want anyone else to touch it. So that’s my theory, and the PlayStation team respect his wish. That’s my guess and theory… I’m not revealing any secret information.”