Bloober Team’s Silent Hill remake is set for a 2027 release with the first two actors named, report claims

The upcoming remake of Silent Hill is targeting a 2027 release, according to a new report.

MP1st says the Bloober Team-developed game currently has the codename Project Noise, and is currently aiming for a 2027 release (assuming there are no delays or changes to Konami‘s production schedule).

The report also claims to have received confirmation of the first two actors to be attached to the game, Gabrielle Fritz and Jade Matthew.

Gabrielle Fritz is a UK-based, English-German actor who has previously appeared in such shows as FBI International and Kate’s Chocolates. Her CV also cites experience in motion capture and theatrical gun handling.

Fritz is also no stranger to video game voice acting, having previously played roles in Battlefield 2042, Eve: Valkyrie, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and The Tomorrow Children.

Jade Matthew is also UK-based and has previously made appearances in Doctors, Eastenders and Torchwood: The Story Continues.

It’s not known yet which role Fritz and Matthew will play, nor is it yet known whether Konami has cast an actor to play lead protagonist Harry Mason.

In an interview with Famitsu last year, Silent Hill series producer Motoi Okamoto said the publisher’s aim is to release a new Silent Hill title every year.

Since the return of the series, Konami has stuck to this target. 2023 saw the launch of divisive interactive streaming show Silent Hill: Ascension, while in 2024 Konami released the free game Silent Hill: The Short Message, followed by Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake later that year.

Last year saw the release of the Japan-themed Silent Hill F, while just last month Scottish developer Screen Burn released Silent Hill Townfall.

With no game confirmed for 2027, and Bloober Team’s Silent Hill remake the only one currently confirmed, it appears to be the likely candidate for next year’s Silent Hill release.

Bloober’s remake of Silent Hill 2 was a critical and commercial success for Konami, which said it had sold 5 million copies worldwide by January 2026.

VGC’s review of Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake said it “proved the doubters wrong”, concluding: “Silent Hill 2 is a skilfully handled retelling of one of the medium’s most loved survival horror games.

“It stays faithful to the original (to a fault at times) but breathes enough new life into it to simultaneously ensure that long-time fans will appreciate the respect shown, while newcomers won’t find it antiquated.”

Following the success of the Silent Hill 2 remake, Konami officially confirmed last year that Bloober Team was working on a remake of the original Silent Hill.