Bloober Team says its mysterious Nintendo exclusive ‘will please fans of Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and Eternal Darkness’

Silent Hill 2 remake, Cronos, and Layers of Fear studio, Bloober Team, has teased its mysterious Nintendo exclusive, Project M.

Speaking to Nintendo Insider, CEO Piotr Babieno claimed that the unannounced Project M will please fans of “Resident Evil, Silent Hill, Limbo, and Eternal Darkness”, and feature gameplay “that could only exist on Nintendo hardware”.

“You have no idea how hard it is for me not to reveal what Project M truly is—but for now, it’s still too early to talk about it,” he told the publication. “We’re confident that we’ll be able to share the first details very soon.”

He added: “What I can say is this: fans of Resident Evil, Silent Hill, Limbo, and Eternal Darkness will immediately feel at home. That said, Project M introduces a bold twist—one that no horror game has ever explored before. This is a vision that could only exist on Nintendo hardware.”

Bloober’s Project M was first referenced in a Polish interview last summer, when Babieno said, “We are working on it in cooperation with the world’s best game creators for Nintendo platforms, so we cannot afford to create just a decent game”.

The Bloober founder is a big Nintendo fan and has said Bloober was originally established with the aim of fulfilling his “dream” of creating games for the platform holder.

Nintendo Insider asked Babieno what classic franchise he’d like to work on, if he had no restrictions, and he again cited GameCube title Eternal Darkness.

Developed by Silicon Knights and released in 2002, Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem features settings and characters spanning thousands of years. Its most notable feature was the sanity effects, which would play tricks on players.

“If I had the opportunity, I would definitely take a close look at Eternal Darkness, which remains one of my all-time favorite horror games. Working on the Silent Hill series was a dream of mine that I was fortunate enough to fulfill.

“That said, creating a horror game with Samus Aran in the lead role—or a darker, more unsettling take on Link’s adventures—would be absolutely incredible.”