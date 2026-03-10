Bloober Team says it will reveal several new projects this year, including the ‘ambitious’ Project H

Bloober Team says it will officially reveal several of its in-development projects this year, including an “ambitious” title codenamed Project H.

As reported by Inwestycje.pl, the Polish team is promising a “very intense communication year”, where it will finally announce a number of projects that have been in the works in recent years.

“This year should be a very intense year for us in terms of communication,” Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno reportedly said (via machine translation). “We plan to be present at several important industry events, during which we will gradually unveil subsequent elements of our project pipeline.

“You can expect information regarding new projects, as well as further news related to our current brands and the activities of our group companies. As always, we will provide all relevant information in a timely manner, through current reports, industry events, and official project marketing communications.”

Bloober Team currently consists of two productions teams working simultaneously on two large horror games, along with a second-party segment, Broken Mirror Games, which is currently working on the Nintendo exclusive Project M.

Babieno explained that the team that worked on Cronos: The New Dawn is currently in pre-production on one of these games, codenamed Project H, while also assisting with development on certain second-party titles.

“The creative part of the team is currently working on pre-production for a new original project,” he said. “At the same time, most of the production team [of Cronos] is currently supporting the polishing process for selected projects carried out within our second-party segment. After completing the pre-production stage, the team will gradually move on to full production of the new project.”

According to the CEO, Project H will be “the most ambitious project this team has ever undertaken, with the greatest commercial potential of any of their titles”.

He also noted that Layers of Fear 3, which was revealed by the studio last month, will not be handled by Bloober’s first-party teams and will instead be handled by a partner studio with significant input from the creators of the IP at Bloober.

Though it wasn’t explicitly mentioned in this new report, it’s already been confirmed that Bloober Team is working with Konami on a remake of the original Silent Hill, following the success of its Silent Hill 2 remake. It’s all but certain, then, that the Silent Hill 2 team is currently working on this.

As for the Nintendo-exclusive Project M, Babieno said it has undergone “some organizational changes”, including a change in the team working on it. “At this stage, we are satisfied with the direction in which the project is developing,” he added.

In an interview late last year, Babieno said the unannounced Project M will please fans of “Resident Evil, Silent Hill, Limbo and Eternal Darkness”, and features gameplay “that could only exist on Nintendo hardware”.