Bloober Team ‘proved people wrong’ with Silent Hill 2, Cronos director says

The director of Bloober Team’s upcoming Cronos: The New Dawn says the studio’s staff no longer feel like underdogs due to the success of its Silent Hill 2 remake.

In an interview with PC Gamer, Jacek Zięba explained that the studio was aware of the negativity when it was announced that it would be developing Silent Hill 2, following average reviews for its Blair Witch, The Medium and Layers of Fear games.

Silent Hill 2 was released to widespread critical acclaim, and Zięba said he believes that gives the studio more credibility and confidence.

“We are starting to stop feeling like underdogs all the time after Silent Hill,” he explained. “The Silent Hill era wasn’t so easy in the eyes of the public.

“There were a lot of voices: ‘Oh no, Bloober is doing this. They will destroy that.’ It was very tough for the whole company to stick to our guns and put all our heart into that thing, even if most people don’t want it. We proved people wrong, so that’s nice.”

Despite this, Zięba said there is still pressure on the team to prove itseld, but this time it’s pressure to deliver for the second time in a row.

“We’re in a different moment,” he said. “I think we’re riding the wave of people being intrigued, and we need to deliver. We know we need to deliver. We put our hearts into all our games, and we do whatever we can to make it the best.”

Last month Konami and Bloober Team confirmed they are now working on a remake of the original Silent Hill.

Konami and Bloober Team first announced earlier this year that they would be working together again on a new game, but the pair did not specify that it would be related to the Silent Hill series.

“The trust built upon the success of Silent Hill 2 laid the foundation for signing another agreement for a new project,” the studio said in a press release at the time. “The deal aligns with Bloober Team’s strategic plan to expand its internal development division within a first-party framework.”

VGC’s Silent Hill 2 review says the remake “proves the doubters wrong”, calling it “a faithful take on a survival horror classic”.