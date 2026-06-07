Bloober Team is working on a ‘psychological thriller’ Star Trek game

Bloober Team is working on a new Star Trek game, it’s been announced.

The Polish studio is working with newly formed publisher Paramount Games Studio on Star Trek: Shadow Frontier, which is set to release in 2027 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The game’s protagonist will be Ro Laren, the character played by Michelle Forbes in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard. Forbes has returned to reprise her role.

While answering a distress call, Ro crash-lands her ship on an uncharted planet, which appears to be a spaceship graveyard.

“As she explores the planet’s corrupted surface and crosses paths with other survivors, she must face twisted creatures, a hostile ecosystem, and an entity that seeks to envelop her body and mind,” the game’s description reads.

In a statement announcing the game, Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno said: “We’ve been waiting a long time to finally share what we’ve been working on. As lifelong fans of science fiction, Star Trek has always held a special place in our hearts.

“By combining that passion with what we do best, horror, we’ve partnered with Paramount to create something truly unique: a new adventure set in a beloved universe, enriched with our own signature layer of dark, psychological thriller.

“We’re genuinely excited about this journey, and our hope is to honor the legacy of Star Trek in a way that feels both respectful yet refreshingly different.”

Shawn Kittelsen – SVP, head of creative and production art Paramount Games Studios – added: “We’ve long admired the way Bloober Team crafts deeply immersive, atmospheric experiences that keep players on the edge of their seats.

“For Star Trek: Shadow Frontier, it was essential to partner with a studio that could both honor that legacy and push it forward. We have full confidence in Bloober’s ability to deliver a game that does justice to the Star Trek name while bringing something bold and new to the beloved franchise.”

Bloober Team stated back in March that it would officially reveal several of its in-development projects this year.

The Polish studio currently consists of two production teams working simultaneously on two large horror games, along with a second-party segment, Broken Mirror Games, which is currently working on the Nintendo exclusive Project M.

Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno stated back in March that the team that worked on Cronos: The New Dawn was in pre-production on one of these large games, codenamed Project H, while also assisting with development on certain second-party titles.

This week, as well as Star Trek: Shadow Frontier, the studio also announced Saw: Genesis, a 3v1 multiplayer game coming to Early Access later this year.