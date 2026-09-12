BlizzCon 2026: Every announcement from Blizzard’s opening ceremony

Blizzard held its big opening ceremony for BlizzCon 2026 on Saturday, which featured new game announcements and updates.

The big reveals were Diablo V, which is aiming for a 2029 release, and a new open-world StarCraft shooter, which is coming even later in 2030.

Blizzard also revealed a new World of WarCraft variant, WoW Forever, which will run alongside Classic and the vanilla game.

“What a special moment this is, and a chance to gather around the games, the universes, the bonds that continue to inspire our work, our friendships, and our lives,” Blizzard president Johanna Faries said in her address to the BlizzCon audience.

“My hope is that our coming together can remind the world why community like this matters so much, why artistry matters, why creativity matters, and why making and playing games will matter always.”

Here’s everything announced at BlizzCon 2026, in Blizzard’s words: