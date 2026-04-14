Blizzard’s Overwatch (previously known as Overwatch 2) is now available as 60fps Switch 2 version

Blizzard’s Overwatch sequel (previously known as Overwatch 2) is officially available for Nintendo Switch 2 as of today.

The Switch 2 version has launched alongside the game’s second season, Reign of Talon: Summit, and features 60fps visuals in both docked and handheld mode, according to Blizzard.

“Better visuals, higher fidelity audio, and up to 60 FPS in both docked and handheld mode make this a much stronger way to experience the game on your Nintendo Switch 2,” it said. “It’s a cleaner, crisper, portable version of Overwatch that still lets you play with your friends wherever you are.”

Overwatch and its sequel were previously released for the original Nintendo Switch, but with compromised visual performance.

The Blizzard hero shooter received a significant revamp earlier this year, when the studio announced it was dropping the ‘2’ from its name and adding an unprecedented ten new heroes as part of a “new story-driven era”.

In February, Overwatch kicked off a yearlong narrative arc, ‘The Reign of Talon’, that will unfold across six seasons. Blizzard said this is the first “fully connected annual storyline” in Overwatch history.

Season 2 – Summit begins today, April 14, adding a new hero, Sierra, the Operation: Grand Mesa Event, Antarctica Map Rework, Post-Match Accolades, new Mythic skins, and more.