Blizzard will reportedly reveal a StarCraft shooter from the former Far Cry boss later this year

Blizzard will likely reveal a StarCraft first-person shooter, understood to be in development, at BlizzCon later this year.

That’s according to a new report from Windows Central, which claims that StarCtraft is likely to headline the September event, alongside new expansions for Diablo IV and World of Warcraft.

The existence of an in-development StarCraft shooter was first reported last year, in Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier’s book Play Nice: The Rise, Fall, and Future of Blizzard Entertainment.

According to the book, the project is being led by Ex-Far Cry boss Dan Hay, who left Ubisoft in 2021 after a decade at its Montreal studio, where he was credited for overseeing the Far Cry series during its most prosperous period.

Then, later last year, Blizzard began advertising job roles for an “upcoming open-world shooter game,” which could be related to the StarCraft project.

If true, it would mark at least the third time that Blizzard has attempted to create a StarCraft shooter, following the cancelled projects StarCraft Ghost and Ares.

Discussing the unannounced project last year, Jason Schreier said: “Yes, that is a project that, as far as I know, is in development, or at least as of the time I wrote this book it was in development. Which is [to say] yes, they are working on a StarCraft shooter, StarCraft is not dead at Blizzard.”

He added: “This felt like such an interesting and useful nugget to include [in my book], because it really shows that – what’s that Brokeback Mountain [line], ‘I can’t quit you?’ – Blizzard cannot quit StarCraft shooters, they just can’t say goodbye to them.”