Blizzard shares Diablo 4 roadmap ahead of 2026 expansion

Blizzard has released a roadmap for Diablo 4, which will lead to the game’s second major expansion next year.

Highlights of the roadmap include keyboard and mouse support on console and several mystery IP collaborations that will come later this year.

The roadmap leads up to 2026, which Blizzard says will mark the release of the game’s second major expansion, as well as a new ranking system, and leaderboards.

From April up until June, the game will focus on Belial’s Return seasonal content.

“Belial, Lord of Lies has returned to warp reality to his will. Daring wanderers can clash with Belial and 2 bosses from Vessel of Hatred as part of the updated Lair Boss system,” reads a description for the current season of the game.

Over the summer, the Sins of the Horadrim season will take place. “We return to Nightmare Dungeons with new activities and interactions that let you progress the dungeon’s intensity as you hunt down the barons of Hell.”

Following this the Infernal Chaos season will close out the year.

While Blizzard won’t reveal which IP are coming to the game, it has said “we are bringing 2 IP collaborations into Diablo IV this year. We can’t shed light on them currently, but we’re extremely excited to meld the Diablo universe with universes that complement its dark themes.”

Diablo 4 is reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

VGC’s Diablo 4 review called it “Blizzard back at its best.”

“Diablo 4’s always-online requirement is a shame, and a few of the classes are somewhat slow to kick into high gear, but we’re only able to muster minor complaints for what is easily a game-of-the-year frontrunner, and Blizzard’s best game since Diablo 3.”