Blizzard reveals open-world StarCraft shooter from ex-Far Cry boss

Blizzard has announced a new StarCraft project and confirmed it’s targeting a 2030 release date.

A trailer for the project, which it confirmed is an open-world shooter, was revealed during BlizzCon 2026’s opening ceremony on Saturday.

The game was introduced by Ex-Far Cry boss Dan Hay, who was previously said to be working on an in-development StarCraft shooter in Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier’s book Play Nice: The Rise, Fall, and Future of Blizzard Entertainment.

“[Our] team [was] built with one purpose and one goal, to return to a universe forged in interstellar war,” Hay said at BlizzCon. “This is something new: an open-world shooter where every step is earned. Not from above, but down on the ground, in the mud, in the fire.”

Hay said the game would honor StarCraft’s past, “but with an opportunity to push beyond it.”

A description for the game reads: “The sons and daughters of the Dominion answered the call when mankind needed them most. Their courage held the line. Their sacrifice bought us another day. Now the call comes to you. Carry their strength forward. No matter the cost.”

Blizzard has attempted to create a StarCraft shooter twice in the past, with projects codenamed Ghost and Ares, but both were canceled.

Discussing the unannounced project last year, Jason Schreier said: “Yes, that is a project that, as far as I know, is in development, or at least as of the time I wrote this book it was in development. Which is [to say] yes, they are working on a StarCraft shooter, StarCraft is not dead at Blizzard.”

He added: “This felt like such an interesting and useful nugget to include [in my book], because it really shows that – what’s that Brokeback Mountain [line], ‘I can’t quit you?’ – Blizzard cannot quit StarCraft shooters, they just can’t say goodbye to them.”