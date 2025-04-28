Blizzard reportedly taps Nexon to publish Overwatch mobile and a new StarCraft game

Nexon will reportedly publish a new StarCraft game and Overwatch Mobile.

According to MTN, Nexon has been chosen by Blizzard to publish the mobile adaptation of its popular hero shooter, and as part of the negotiation process, will also work with Blizzard on a new StarCraft game.

“Blizzard has been bidding since the fourth quarter of the last year for major Korean game companies, offering content development rights using the ‘Starcraft’ IP and the Korean and Japanese service rights for ‘Overwatch Mobile‘ as a package deal,” the report claims. It’s unclear which genre the StarCraft game will be in. Overwatch Mobile has reportedly been referred to internally as “Overwatch 3,” suggesting this new version may bridge the gap between the current console version of the game and a mobile version.

Nexon is perhaps best known for The Finals, the popular online shooter developed by Nexon subsidiary Emark Studios.

Last year, Blizzard began advertising for several jobs which are believed to be for roles on an upcoming StarCraft game.

Multiple roles including associate design director, senior designer, and principal designer for an unannounced game were advertised. Several of the job listings reference an “open-world shooter game”. No further details of the game are included in the job descriptions.

Last year, it was claimed in Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier’s book Play Nice: The Rise, Fall, and Future of Blizzard Entertainment that a new StarCraft shooter was in development at Blizzard.

The passage, which refers to two previous StarCraft shooters, reads: “Most of the developers were laid off, while a few would remain with Hay to begin incubating, of all things, a new StarCraft shooter. Perhaps after StarCraft Ghost and Ares, the third time would be the charm.”

Ex-Far Cry boss Dan Hay left Ubisoft in 2021 after a decade at its Montreal studio, where he was credited for overseeing the series during its most prosperous period.

It was then stated in December 2022 that he was heading up a survival game at Blizzard, but in January 2024 it was announced that the game, which had been codenamed Odyssey, had been cancelled.