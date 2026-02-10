Blizzard reportedly taps Arc Raiders owner Nexon for second unannounced StarCraft shooter

A second StarCraft shooter is reportedly in production at Blizzard, co-developed by Arc Raiders owner Nexon.

That’s according to a new report in South Korea, which claims that Nexon’s shooter division has begun “full-scale development” of a new game utilizing the StarCraft IP.

The existence of an in-development StarCraft shooter was first reported last year, in Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier’s book Play Nice: The Rise, Fall, and Future of Blizzard Entertainment.

However, commenting on the Korean report, Schreier claimed the Nexon project was likely unrelated to the StarCraft shooter mentioned in his book, which would mean Blizzard is planning at least two such projects.

According to the new report, Nexon signed a content development agreement with Blizzard last year to collaborate on game-related content.

It’s claimed that Nexon has hired talent specifically for the project, which is reportedly being led by the popular StarCraft modder Choi Jun-ho.

According to the Play Nice book, Blizzard’s shooter project is being led by Ex-Far Cry boss Dan Hay, who left Ubisoft in 2021 after a decade at its Montreal studio, where he was credited for overseeing the Far Cry series during its most prosperous period.

More recently, a report from Windows Central claimed that StarCtraft is likely to headline the September BlizzCon event, alongside new expansions for Diablo IV and World of Warcraft.

If the reports are accurate, the unannounced games would mark at least the fourth time that Blizzard has attempted to create a StarCraft shooter, following the cancelled projects StarCraft Ghost and Ares.