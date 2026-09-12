Blizzard announces Netflix Diablo series, and Overwatch could be next

Blizzard has announced a Netflix series based on Diablo and said it’s in discussions to launch similar projects for its other franchises.

During an opening keynote for BlizzCon 2026, Blizzard president Johanna Faries confirmed that a new animated series based on Diablo is now in development at Netflix.

In addition, “great discussions” are underway about launching similar transmedia projects for Overwatch, Warcraft, and “other properties”.

“Diablo, I promise, is just the beginning,” she said. “I promise, as soon as we can, we will share more details with you.”

At BlizzCon, Blizzard also announced Diablo 5 and committed to a 2029 release window.

The Blizzard transmedia news comes amid a renewed push from parent company Microsoft to bring its gaming franchises to film and television.

Following the success of A Minecraft Movie and the Fallout TV series, a Sea of Thieves live-action movie is now in the works, according to Entertainment Weekly, and Xbox CEO Asha Sharma says Xbox hopes to leverage more IP.

“You won’t see us try to become the biggest linear provider in the world or anything like that, but I think great games are culture, and culture is entertainment,” Sharma said.

“If you think about it, we’ve got the number two show of all time on Amazon [Fallout], Minecraft was top 5 in 2025, Call of Duty is bigger than the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So it all measures. [There’s] more appetite to work with us on titles than ever before.”