Blizzard announces four showcases over the next two weeks for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone and Diablo

Blizzard has announced a series of four presentations designed to reveal its future plans for four of its biggest series.

The Blizzard Showcase will consist of four separate streams, spread out over the course of two weeks, which will feature announcements for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone and Diablo.

“We’re kicking off 2026 with the Blizzard Showcase, a series of developer-led spotlights featuring big announcements, sneak peeks, and teases across our universes,” the publisher wrote on its official website.

“As we look toward the future, this event celebrates the artists, makers, and visionaries behind our games, and our players who bring them to life, as we celebrate 35 years of community and craft.

“Mark your calendars and catch each presentation live, or view on demand once concluded. We can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on, and with BlizzCon 2026 on the horizon, this is only the beginning.”

The four presentations will take place at the following times:

World of Warcraft – State of Azeroth

PT – Thursday, January 29 at 9am

ET – Thursday, January 29 at 12pm

GMT – Thursday, January 29 at 5pm

Overwatch Spotlight

PT – Wednesday, February 4 at 10am

ET – Wednesday, February 4 at 1pm

GMT – Wednesday, February 4 at 6pm

Hearthstone Spotlight

PT – Monday, February 9 at 9.30am

ET – Monday, February 9 at 12.30pm

GMT – Monday, February 9 at 5.30pm

Diablo 30th Anniversary Spotlight

PT – Wednesday, February 11 at 2pm

ET – Wednesday, February 11 at 5pm

GMT – Wednesday, February 11 at 10pm

Blizzard announced in March 2025 that BlizzCon had been cancelled for that year, as was the case the year before it, but promised that it would return in 2026.

“For 2026, alongside BlizzCon staples like Opening Ceremony, in-depth panels, the Darkmoon Faire, friendly competition, hands-on gameplay, and more, we aim to meaningfully elevate this iconic celebration and create an unforgettable experience for all who take part in it,” it said in a statement at the time.

“We are building this event just like we build our games – with a deep commitment to our players, with respect for your connections to our universes, and as a celebration of the strength of the bonds formed through shared adventure.”

The last in-person BlizzCon was held in Anaheim in 2023.