Blizzard announces Diablo 5 for 2029 release

Blizzard has announced Diablo 5 and committed to a 2029 release window.

Announced at BlizzCon’s opening ceremony on Tuesday, Diablo 5 takes place in a world that has fallen to Diablo.

“Diablo 5 is coming in Spring 2029,” said designer Joe Shely. “The heroes are gone, Sanctuary has fallen, and Diablo has won.

“For the first time, you won’t be fighting to stop Diablo from taking Sanctuary; you’ll enter a world where he already has, with no towns and safe places waiting to protect you.”

Production director Tiffany Wat added: “That changes everything: how you survive, what powers you’re willing to claim, and what you’re willing to sacrifice.

“At the heart of Diablo 5 is the simple question: what must you become when the world has already fallen?”

A dedicated BlizzCon panel will reveal further details this weekend, Blizzard confirmed.

In addition, Shely confirmed that Diablo 4 will release for Nintendo Switch 2 on September 15.

Earlier in the opening panel, Blizzard announced a Netflix series based on Diablo and said it’s in discussions to launch similar projects for its other franchises.

Blizzard also announced a new StarCraft project and confirmed it’s targeting a 2030 release date.

A trailer for the project, which it confirmed is an open-world shooter, was revealed during BlizzCon 2026’s opening ceremony on Saturday.