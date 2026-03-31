Blaze announces Evercade Nexus handheld, including enhanced versions of Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo-Tooie

Blaze Entertainment has announced the latest product in its Evercade line of retro devices.

The Evercade Nexus is a new handheld which is set to be released in October 2026, with pre-orders starting on April 1.

The successor to its Evercade EXP-R handheld, the Evercade Nexus is a premium device with a 5.89″ IPS display, as opposed to the 4.3″ IPS screen on the Evercade EXP-R.

It also adds twin analogue sticks for the first time on an Evercade device, as well as wireless headphone support and EverSync, a new local multiplayer feature which lets players share their game wirelessly to another Evercade Nexus console, meaning only one cartridge is needed.

The Evercade Nexus is compatible with the more than 80 Evercade cartridges already released since 2020 (featuring a total of more than 700 retro games), but will also come with a new cartridge containing enhanced versions of Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo-Tooie.

Both Rare games have been customised for the console, offering performance and graphical improvements, including widescreen support, an overhauled camera with twin-stick support, D-Pad control support, unlockable content and more.

Other features present in previous Evercade devices return in the Nexus, including a TATE mode which turns the screen 90 degrees for vertically oriented arcade games, and bonus features like a downloadable Indie Heroes Game of the Month.

The Evercade Nexus will be priced at $199.99 / £169.99 and includes the console, the Banjo-Kazooie Double Pack cartridge, a USB-C to USB-A charging cable and a quick start guide.

Retailer Funstock will also sell a limited Nexus 64 edition with a different colour scheme inspired by the Nintendo 64 controller buttons. This will be limited to 2,000 units and includes everything from the standard edition plus an exclusive Hard Shell EVA Case, a screen protector pack and a collectible box with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

“Since launching Evercade in 2020, we’ve built a passionate community that values physical experiences, gaming history, and classic games,” Blaze Entertainment CEO Andrew Byatt said in a statement.

“Nexus is the result of six years of listening and learning, delivering features our players have consistently asked for. It’s the evolution of Evercade, and a product we can’t wait for people to experience.”