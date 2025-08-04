Black Ops 6’s final Zombies map showcased ahead of Season 5 launch

Treyarch has showcased what’s in store for Zombies fans when Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 5 arrives this week.

Launching on August 7 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm GMT / 6pm CET across all platforms, the update will introduce new Zombies, multiplayer and battle royale content.

On the Zombies front, Black Ops 6 will receive a new and final round-based map called Reckoning.

“Avoid an Appalachian apocalypse as the assault on Janus Towers begins and the long-brewing conflict between Richtofen and S.A.M. reaches a turning point,” reads an official description from Activision.

The creation of the map is the subject of a new trailer released on Monday, which is viewable above.

Activision has also released a trailer showing off three of Season 5’s new multiplayer maps, which will be available at launch.

Runway (6v6) and Exchange (6v6/2v2) are brand new maps, while World Motor Dynasty (6v6) is a reimagined version of WMD, which first appeared in the original Black Ops and has also featured in several sequels.

A fourth new multiplayer map will arrive with the game’s mid-season update. Jackpot (6v6) is inspired by Black Ops 4’s Casino map and also partially inspired by the High Rollers mission from the Black Ops 6 campaign.

Early access to the Battlefield 6 beta will launch on the same day as Black Ops 6 Season 5. Earlier today EA detailed the maps, modes and challenges that will be included in the Battlefield 6 beta, which is set to run across two weekends this month.

The next game in the Call of Duty series will be Black Ops 7, which was revealed at June’s Xbox Games Showcase.