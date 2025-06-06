Black Myth: Wukong Xbox release date confirms 1-year PlayStation console exclusivity

The long delayed Xbox version of Black Myth: Wukong will be released on August 20, Chinese developer and publisher Game Science has announced.

The company also said the popular action RPG will receive its “first-ever discount across all platforms” on June 18, when Xbox pre-orders will open at the same discounted price.

The Xbox version of Black Myth: Wukong was originally expected to be released alongside the PC and PS5 versions on August 20, 2024. However, Game Science announced last summer that it had been pushed back due to internal quality concerns.

Several months later, a Microsoft statement heavily suggested a platform agreement with PlayStation was the cause for the continued delays, and denied it was due to “Xbox platform limitations that have been raised to us.”

In January, the game’s director added further confusion to the situation, blaming the Series S console for the game’s no-show on Xbox platforms

“Everyone’s fighting power is so terrifying, but the only thing missing is the Xbox robe… It seems a bit wrong (but that 10G shared memory, without a few years of optimization experience, it really can’t be taken down)”, they said on the Chinese social network Weibo (translated by Resetera).

The statement appeared to reference Xbox Series S’s 10GB of RAM, which is lower than the Series X’s 16GB, and must be shared across the system’s OS and games.

It’s currently a mandatory requirement for developers to ensure that their games are compatible with both Series X and Series S in order to release them for Microsoft’s consoles. This has led some developers to argue that having to cater to Microsoft’s entry-level console limits the potential of current-gen games.

Black Myth: Wukong was a smash hit following last year’s release. According to Game Science, it sold 10 million copies in its first three days. It also holds the record for the highest concurrent-player peak ever achieved by a single-player title on Steam.