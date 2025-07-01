BitSummit to feature stage appearances from Uematsu, Kamiya, and more

BitSummit, Japan’s leading indie game festival, has unveiled the first round of stage programming for this year’s event, including Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu, and Clovers designer Hideki Kamiya.

Uematsu will headline with his band conTIKI, joined by chiptune pioneer and Game Boy Camera creator Chip Tanaka and composer OkanP.

Also joining the stage are industry veterans Hideki Kamiya, Boku no Natsuyasumi (aka My Summer Vacation) creator Kaz Ayabe, and Jiro Ishii, creator of the popular 428: Shibuya Scramble.

In a rare public appearance, Boku no Natsuyasumi creator Kaz Ayabe (Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation, Attack of the Friday Monsters! A Tokyo Tale) will speak at BitSummit about his career.

Bayonetta director Hideki Kamiya will be joined by Crystal Noda, the creator of the Noda Game series of party games, for a dive into “the evolving role of technology and individuality in game development”.

Capping off the announcements is Shibuya Scramble Stories, a newly unveiled narrative game by Jiro Ishii, who is best known for the live-action title 428: Shibuya Scramble.

BitSummit was founded in 2012 by the Japan Independent Games Aggregate (JIGA) – consisting of Q-Games, Skeleton Crew Studios, Pygmy Studio and BlackSheep – with the aim of promoting interesting Japanese indie games to an international audience.

While the first day of BitSummit (July 19) is a business day, the weekend dates of July 20-21 will be open to the general public, with tickets on sale now.

Tickets can be bought from the Ticket Pia website. Japanese attendees can use this link to buy tickets, while overseas visitors can use this link, which provides full information in English.

As has been the case for a number of years now, VGC is the western media partner for BitSummit and you can expect full coverage of the event on these pages, as it happens.