BitSummit, Japan’s leading indie game expo, reveals its full line-up for this year’s show

The full list of games at this year’s BitSummit has been revealed.

The event, which is Japan’s most popular indie games expo, will return to its regular venue at the the Miyako Messe in Kyoto from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21.

Now the event organisers have listed the 120 indie games, from Japan and around the world, which will be exhibited at the event. The full list of games can be found on the BitSummit website.

BitSummit was founded in 2012 by the Japan Independent Games Aggregate (JIGA) – consisting of Q-Games, Skeleton Crew Studios, Pygmy Studio and BlackSheep – with the aim of promoting interesting Japanese indie games to an international audience.

The first show was a small-scale industry-focused event with around 200 attendees, but this has continued to grow, and last year’s event – which for the first time took over the entirety of the Miyako Messe, expanding to both floors of the venue – saw more than 38,000 attendees.

Because this year marks the 13th BitSummit event, the theme for the 2025 show is BitSummit the 13th: Summer of Yokai, referring to supernatural creatures from Japanese folklore.

“We were blown away by the sheer volume of outstanding submissions from developers worldwide,” John Davis, co-founder and member of JIGA said of this year’s BitSummit selection.

“Choosing this year’s lineup was no easy task, but we couldn’t be more excited to showcase these games. BitSummit is about celebrating indie creativity, championing bold ideas, and bringing this incredible community together to share in that passion.”

While the first day of BitSummit (July 19) is a business day, the weekend dates of July 20-21 will be open to the general public, with tickets on sale now.

Tickets can be bought from the Ticket Pia website. Japanese attendees can use this link to buy tickets, while overseas visitors can use this link, which provides full information in English.

