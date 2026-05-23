BitSummit announces its 2026 awards, including VGC’s Media Highlight award

The annual BitSummit awards have just taken place in Kyoto, Japan as part of BitSummit Punch, the 14th event in its history.

Each year, during the three-day indie game festival, an awards ceremony takes place to acknowledge some of the more interesting exhibits.

Futuristic turn-based RPG Artis Impact won the Vermillion Gate award, which is given each year to the most impressive title of the show.

As BitSummit’s Western partner, VGC also had its own Media Highlight Award, which we gave to the game that we most enjoyed on the show floor.

VGC’s Chris Scullion awarded the prize to Sloppy Forgeries, a comical competitive painting game. A full write-up explaining our pick will follow later this weekend.

The full list of winners is as follows:

BitSummit Punch 2026 Awards