Bithell Games is making ‘the majority’ of its full-time staff redundant

Bithell Games has announced that it is making “the majority” of its full-time staff redundant after failing to secure a “new larger scale project.”

In a statement posted to social media, studio boss Mike Bithell wrote, “Sad news today. Bithell Games, having been unable to secure a new larger scale project, is reducing in size. This means that eleven jobs are being made redundant. This constitutes the majority of our full-time staff.

“It became clear leading up to the release of our most recent game that we were not immune to the challenges faced by many game development teams seeking funding partners in 2024 and 2025. We’ve fortunately been able to communicate these challenges ahead of time, and work with affected staff to ease departures as much as possible via severance packages.”

Bithell Games is best known for Thomas Was Alone, Tron: Catalyst, and John Wick: Hex.

The statement continues, “It’s important to state that this was an incredible team of exceptionally talented people. If you’re a developer reading this, and you’re hiring, anyone among those affected would be a great addition to your studio. Please reach out if we can help to put you in touch.

“This news will not impact the availability of our existing self-published games and ongoing support for them. We are incredibly grateful for our audience, and hope that your interest in our work follows individual team members as they head into other roles.

“Bithell Games was always defined and elevated by our people. Today we are less.”