BioWare’s final days to feature in upcoming documentary

A documentary on the history of BioWare and its sudden closure is in the works.

Massive Effect: The BioWare Story began filming two years ago, intending to document the rise of one of the most successful RPG studios in the industry. Now, it will document BioWare’s final days before EA shuttered the studio last month.

As reported by Deadline, the film is being made for Canada’s Super Channel.

“We are thrilled to bring Massive Effect: The BioWare Story to Canadian audiences,” says Kim Ball, EVP Content & Communications at Super Channel. “As an Edmonton-based company, we’re especially proud to celebrate BioWare’s extraordinary hometown story and the people, creativity and groundbreaking storytelling behind some of the most beloved games of a generation.”

The film will feature a variety of figures from BioWare’s history. That includes the three co-founders, Ray Muzyka, Greg Zeschuk and Augustine Yip, as well as the creatives who worked on games like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and the Mass Effect and Dragon Age series.

So far, from the Mass Effect side, Drew Karpyshyn, Aaryn Flynn and Mac Walters will feature. From the Dragon Age team, we have David Gaider and James Ohlen. Commander Shepard actor Jennifer Hale and voice-over director Caroline Livingstone will also feature.

This leaves some notable exceptions, like prominent writers Trick Weekes, Jennifer Hepler, Sheryl Chee, Mary Kirby, Lukas Kristjanson, and many more who created some of the most iconic BioWare characters. It remains to be seen if they feature at all in the documentary.

Massive Effect: The BioWare Story will premiere some time in 2027. In the meantime, a website set up for the film encourages fans to share their memories from BioWare games: “Whether it’s fan art, cosplay, photos or videos from conventions, personal memorabilia, or footage capturing your experiences with BioWare.”