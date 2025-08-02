BioShock 4’s leadership replaced as 2K insists it’s ‘committed to delivering a great game’

Take-Two has replaced the leadership behind the next BioShock game, after it reportedly failed an internal development review.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the publisher confirmed Cloud Chamber studio head Kelley Gilmore has left their role, while creative director Hogarth de la Plante has moved to a publishing position.

Plante was involved in the original BioShock game across multiple disciplines including level design, art and programming.

According to Bloomberg, the leadership changes followed a recent failed review by executives at 2K Games, the publishing arm of Take-Two. BioShock 4’s narrative was identified as “an area that was particularly in need of improvement” and will be revamped, it’s claimed.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, 2K also cancelled plans for a remake of the original BioShock game earlier this year.

In a recent all-hands meeting, Cloud Chamber developers were reportedly told that the company “needs to become more agile and efficient”, leading some to fear that layoffs could follow.

“We are working hard to set BioShock up for the best possible future,” 2K Games said in a statement. “Right now, we have a good game, but we are committed to delivering a great one. We are working closely with leadership at the studio to define this path.”

A spokesperson confirmed the leadership changes and said it is “fully committed to ensuring we deliver a BioShock game that exceeds the lofty expectations of our fans.”

2K first announced back in December 2019 that work had begun on a new entry in the BioShock series, but it has been tight-lipped about the project in the years since.

The game is being created by 2K’s new Cloud Chamber studio, which was established especially for the project in 2K’s San Francisco Bay Area headquarters in California, as well as in Montréal, Québec.