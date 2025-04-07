Bethesda’s long-expected Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake ‘could be released at any moment’

Bethesda’s long-expected Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake could be simultaneously announced and released “at any moment”.

That’s according to Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb, who said on a stream Monday that he’d “been told it’s going to shadow drop at any moment this month… It’s going to shadow drop pretty soon.”

Grubb’s comments follow reports from VGC and others that the Oblivion remake could be released in April, following months of buildup to the unannounced game.

The Oblivion remake is said to have been developed by Virtuos, the same studio currently working on Konami’s Metal Gear Solid 3 remake. The company has also previously worked on franchises including Call of Duty, Tomb Raider, Dark Souls, Uncharted, and Horizon.

According to a previous report from MP1ST, the Oblivion remake is reportedly “fully remade” with Unreal Engine 5, with six reworked gameplay systems: stamina, sneaking, blocking, archery, hit reaction and HUD.

Improvements to the game’s blocking system have reportedly been inspired by Souls-like games, while sneak icons are now highlighted in the new system.

“The stamina system was modified to be less frustrating for the player, making the knockdown that occurs when stamina is depleted more difficult to activate through changes in calculation methods,” the publication claimed.

“The HUD was changed to make it easier to understand and more aesthetically appealing to young players. Hit reactions were also added to improve the response to damage inflicted on the player and NPCs. Finally, Archery was improved to make it more playable and modern in both third and first-person viewpoints.”