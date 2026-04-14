Bethesda promises to fix Starfield PS5 crashes some fans complain make it ‘unplayable’

Bethesda has acknowledged crash issues affecting Starfield on PlayStation 5 and promised fixes later this week.

Since Starfield’s PS5 release earlier this month, which comes nearly three years after Xbox and PC, many players have reported technical issues, with some calling the sci-fi RPG “unplayable” due to bugs.

“I’m getting crashes every 2 minutes. Tried everything,” wrote one Reddit user. “Consistent crashing. Mostly when scanning and exploring. I haven’t even left Kreet yet,” added another.

In a post on social media published on Monday, Bethesda Game Studios said it was aware that some players are experiencing crashes on PS5 and claimed that it had identified the likely cause.

“We’re aware of some reported PS5 crashing issues and have narrowed them down to a small number of causes,” it said. “We’re addressing these in a hotfix we’re aiming to release this week. Thanks for flagging, and we’ll keep you posted.”

Starfield was released for PlayStation 5 this month alongside two major content drops. The first, Terran Armada, is a paid story expansion which introduces new characters, locations, enemies, quests, systems, and rewards.

The second, Free Lanes, adds free improvements to the game experience, including interplanetary travel, new encounters, new points of interest and dungeons, as well as a new land vehicle called the Moon Jumper.

However, one of the key developers behind Starfield says he doesn’t think the updates should be considered Starfield 2.0 and suggested that more support is coming in the future.

“Nothing to announce today, but there’s a lot more in the lore, things the team is excited about, things we still want to pursue,” said lead creative producer Timothy Lamb. “We’re still working on Starfield.”