Bethesda is selling slices of the original Elder Scrolls Online servers

To celebrate a decade of The Elder Scrolls Online, Bethesda is selling slices of the game’s original server blades.

The item sees a unique slice of the original blade framed alongside a plaque celebrating a decade of Bethesda‘s MMORPG.

Only 2,000 of these commemorative pieces have been made, and they’re currently available for pre-order from the Bethesda Gear store.

“Those who wish for something truly meaningful to commemorate over a decade of adventure with friends can now have an actual physical piece of The Elder Scrolls Online history: a stick of RAM taken from one of the game’s original servers,” reads a description for the item.

Last week, Bethesda held its annual ESO Direct, where it announced new content for the long-running online game, as well as detailing the game’s next major patch.

Screenshots and details of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered have appeared online.

The images, which include screenshots comparing the original game to the remaster, as well as the promotional art for the game, are circulating on social media after a leak from a Virtuos website.

According to the website, the game will be titled The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and is being developed in collaboration with Bethesda. Bethesda Dallas and Bethesda Rockville are working on the game, alongside Virtuos.