Bethesda has officially confirmed that The Elder Scrolls 6 is called Sentinel

Bethesda has officially confirmed that the next game in The Elder Scrolls series will be called The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel.

The title was revealed at the end of a video entitled Celebrating 40 Years of Bethesda Game Studios.

“You know, as we’re here in the 40th anniversary, we think about all of the games we’ve made,” Bethesda’s executive producer Todd Howard said in the video, walking past display case.

“And you know, every day when I walk by this case, obviously I look at the games and think about them, but more so I think about the teams that made them, and the time and the passion that everybody put into the games.

“And then what they meant to all of you, and hearing from you, and the time that you spent in them, how meaningful that was to you, and to let you know when we hear that, how meaningful that is to us.

“And so even though yes, we’re looking back, we’re also looking forward to all we’re doing, particularly with the Fallout franchise and obviously The Elder Scrolls.

“You know, everybody’s always asking about Elder Scrolls 6. And we thought, hey, given the the moment, what a perfect time to tell you what The Elder Scrolls 6 is actually called.”

The video then showed the logo for the game.

More to follow…