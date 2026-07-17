Bethesda confirms Obsidian Fallout game and that Fallout 5 is in preproduction

Bethesda Game Studios has confirmed that Obsidian is working on a new Fallout game, Fallout 5 is in preproduction, and that several Fallout remasters are coming.

In a lengthy note published on Friday, the studio revealed what’s planned for the future of its biggest games.

“Fallout is one of our biggest priorities today,” the note reads. “Fallout 5 remains our long-range destination, and we have multiple Fallout projects in active development right now.

Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas Remasters confirmed

A new Fallout 76 expansion was also confirmed, which will serve as the prequel to Fallout 3. The note also confirmed that both Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas will receive remasters, as previously reported by VGC.

“We also know many players want to revisit previous Fallout experiences. While we’re not announcing any dates today, we have been working on remasters for both Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas.”

BGS also confirmed that there won’t be a Fallout Day broadcast this year, but the company will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the franchise with fans in 2027. As part of this, a live event will be held in Washington, DC.

Later in the note, Bethesda confirmed that Obsidian is working on a Fallout project.

“The wasteland continues to expand as we team up once again with our longtime friends at Obsidian Entertainment. We’re happy to confirm they’re working with us on a new Fallout project. We’ll have more to share in the future.”

It was reported last week that the Avowed and Outer Worlds studio would be working on a Fallout game following Microsoft’s recent restructuring efforts.

Speaking to Bloomberg, franchise director Todd Howard said that he “could not be more excited to work with Obsidian again.”

Howard went on to say he prefers not to speak about projects too soon, but that fans also should have their expectations set appropriately.

“We do realize we need to find a way to say a bit more so that our fans understand what we’re doing and why, while also protecting that moment when you really see the game and you press play,” Howard said.

The note closes by confirming that The Elder Scrolls 6 is the studio’s current focus while Fallout 5 remains in preproduction.

“Our teams are now developing The Elder Scrolls VI and Fallout 5 on Creation Engine 3, a shared technology platform we’ve been building since Starfield‘s launch. It allows our teams to support multiple projects simultaneously with new tools, rendering, and systems that define our games.

“Fallout 5 is currently in preproduction. The Elder Scrolls VI is our primary development focus today, with the majority of our team currently working on the next chapter of the franchise. With over 65 million copies sold, players are still exploring Skyrim 15 years later, but we know it’s been a very long wait for the sequel.

“The next chapter is on the way. We’re where we planned to be, loving how it looks, and playing it every day.”