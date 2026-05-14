Best Buy tells affiliates it’s starting GTA 6 pre-orders next week, sparking speculation that a new trailer is coming

Players have been speculating that a new trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 could be coming next week.

During a livestream earlier today, YouTuber Frogboyx1Gaming was checking his phone when he received an email from Best Buy’s affiliate program.

The email informed him that a pre-order campaign for physical copies of Grand Theft Auto 6 would take place from May 18 to 21, with affiliates eligible to receive 5% for each sale they link to.

Other Best Buy affiliates have since confirmed that they received the email too, suggesting that Best Buy is set to start taking pre-orders for the game starting on Monday.

The news has now led to speculation that a new trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 may be released, to coincide with pre-orders starting.

This would also coincide with Take-Two Interactive‘s upcoming Q4 2026 earnings conference call, which is set to take place on May 21.

Should Take-Two decide to release a trailer before this call, perhaps re-confirming the game’s currently planned November 19 release date, it would allow the company to refer to it during its results presentation and its forecast for Financial Year 2027, and would eliminate the need for investors to ask questions about its status during the Q&A portion of the presentation.

Looks Like GTA 6 Preorders are coming very Soon!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/hmMmX5avOJ — Frogboyx1Gaming (@Frogboyx1Gaming) May 14, 2026

Last week a Bank of America analyst suggested that Rockstar should raise the price of Grand Theft Auto 6 to $80 for the benefit of the entire games industry.

As blockbuster video games continue to become more expensive to make, securities stock analyst Omar Dessouky argues that selling the much-anticipated GTA sequel for the now-standard $70 price point could negatively impact other games looking to raise their own prices to become more sustainable.

Last year, analyst Matthew Ball of Epyllion also claimed that there was “hope” among figures in the games industry that GTA 6 could cost up to $100, so that other companies could raise their default prices as well, amid global inflation and swelling triple-A development costs.