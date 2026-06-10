Ben Starr reveals he auditioned for James Bond in 007 First Light but he’s ‘so happy I didn’t get it’

Ben Starr has revealed that he auditioned for James Bond in 007 First Light, but he’s “so glad he didn’t get near it” and has praised Patrick Gibson’s performance.

Speaking to VGC during Summer Game Fest, the prolific video game performer, best known for Final Fantasy 16 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, revealed that he’d auditioned for the legendary spy when the game was in the early stages of development.

“I auditioned for James Bond years ago. I never would have gotten it. I was terrible,” Starr said. “I remember doing a self-tape for it. I did the Goldeneye scene, and I got recalled to meet the team.

“I was a couple of years into doing Final Fantasy at that point, and it hadn’t been released, so I was just a young actor who liked video games.”

The role would eventually go to Patrick Gibson, who would deliver a performance widely praised by players and critics.

“I really kind of crumbled under the pressure. I didn’t deliver what they wanted, and I’m so fucking happy I didn’t get anywhere near it, because my god, Patrick Gibson is so fucking good. He’s unbelievable,” Starr said.

VGC wrote in our 007 First Light review: “The way IOI has translated the Bond fantasy into a 14-hour globetrotting epic is masterful. It’s a game full of spectacle, humor, action, and romance. Everything James Bond should be.”