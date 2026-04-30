Begin your journey in NTE with us

Stepping into the massive open world of NTE for the first time can feel a little overwhelming – but that’s where we come in. Whether the plan is to indulge in the slow life or five headfirst into combat, here’s everything needed to find your feet and make the most of those first few hours in Hethereau.

Right away, players take on the role of amnesiac protagonist Zero, choosing both their gender and name. And on their first steps into Hethereau, there’s an immense battle happening all around. Unique anomalies swirl through the air, and you get to take control of Skia, Fadia, and Lacrimosa from the Bureau of Anomaly Control to get your first taste of the action combat.

It’s fluid and fast-paced, with each character bringing unique skills and abilities that need to be used strategically in order to claim victory. From there, it’s off to the offices of the Bureau of Anomaly Control to make sense of the events just witnessed, before being whisked away to the quaint and quiet Eibon Antique Shop.

Zero is welcomed with open arms by the staff, who quickly make clear that this is more than just a store; the staff here also take on Anomaly Commissions for the general public, and they want you as the new recruit on board. The frequently tipsy shopowner Hotori has an air of grace about her, Adler is a consummate gentleman, and the eccentric TV/otter hybrid Tagedo is a great bit of comic relief.

It’s a wonderful place to spend some leisure time, and with a dorm to rest and relax in, there’s every reason to stick around. From here, players can dive straight into the main storyline or head out into the city to see everything Hethereau has to offer. Both paths have their perks – and there’s no need to rush. NTE is a game best savoured at your own pace.

Here are a few things worth doing early on to get accustomed to your surroundings. First up, speaking to Chiz at the bank to obtain the City Tycoon elements is an absolute must. Early on, this system opens up the ability to purchase modifiable vehicles and take part in street races – making traversing the city much easier. Win a race, and there are even some valuable rewards up for grabs, including Fons and Annulith.

A little further down the line, leveling up City Tycoon unlocks a customizable apartment – and it’s one of the standout features the game has to offer. Teammates to move in, bringing handy passive buffs and boosts depending on the Anomaly Furniture found in your home.

Once you’ve dabbled in that area of the game, why not explore a little? Driving around in your car, climbing buildings, and drifting back down from dizzying heights with your glider are a joy – and a fantastic way to truly appreciate just how vast NTE’s open world is.

By this point, it’s time to talk about one of NTE’s most entertaining systems – the Wanted system. Much like GTA, players can commit crimes across Hethereau, from vehicle and building damage to hurting civilians, to simply stealing someone else’s car. You start off with just one star, but can reach up to five, and from there, you’ll be taken to the detention center.

This may sound bad, but it’s absolutely worth leaning into! This system is one of the most unique aspects of the game, making Hethereau feel alive, and the chaos it creates is half the fun. If you’re worried about doing hard time, don’t be. You can pay a fine, do jobs around the detention center, or plan an escape to be back out on the streets of Hethereau in no time.

The final thing to get acquainted with in the early game is the gacha system – in NTE, this takes the form of the Scarborough Fair, laid out as an impressive golden board game. Gacha veterans will find certain elements familiar, but make no mistake: this system is very different, and much fairer.

There are two banners you can pull from: a standard and a limited. The standard won’t change all that often, but the limited banners allow you to pick up new, exciting characters as they’re introduced to the game. No matter which banner type you go with, characters, equipment, and skins can all be picked up by rolling dice to move a token around the board.

An A-class character – such as Mint or Adler – is guaranteed within ten rolls and an S-class character within 90, with the likes of Nanally and Hotori up for grabs. For a more detailed pull rate, make sure you check the instructions in-game.

If no common S-class is received within 70 pulls, though, the board is modified to greatly increase your chances. Perhaps most notably, there’s no 50/50 anywhere in sight, so you never have to cross your fingers hoping you don’t get a character you don’t want.

We absolutely love Scarborough Fair, and think this visual representation of gacha is much fairer on players, and is a genuine differentiator for NTE from other titles in the same genre.

We hope we’ve helped you out on your first few days in Hethereau. We’re having a blast so far, and we can’t wait to see what future updates bring. NTE: Neverness to Everness is available to play for free right now on PC, PS5, Android, and iOS. If you want to learn more about the game, you can check out NTE’s official website, follow them over on X, YouTube, Facebook, or Instagram, and join the official Discord.